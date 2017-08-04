Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Football to hold first Scrimmage, Saturday

APSU Sports Information

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s football team will kick off its second week of practice with its first intrasquad scrimmage, 2:00pm, Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium.

The day will begin much like the first six practices, with individual drills and seven-on-seven drills before going into a controlled scrimmage.

Austin Peay Governors Football to have first Scrimmage this Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

The first week has gone smoothly as the Governors made the transition from shells to full pads, Thursday morning.

Entering their second season under head coach Will Healy, the Governors practices during the preseason will begin at 8:30am and will be open free to the public. Visitors may enter Fortera Stadium and sit in the west grandstand. A weekly schedule (see below) will be posted to LetsGoPeay.com – Austin Peay athletics’ official website each Friday during the preseason.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each.  Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Fans seeking more information about seating options or to purchase season tickets have several options. The can visit the APSU Athletics Ticket Office’s webpage at www.LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets, calling the office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328] or visiting the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AustinPeayFB on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

GOVERNORS FOOTBALL PRESEASON WEEK 2
Date Time Event Location
Sat., Aug. 5 2:00pm Scrimmage 1 Fortera Stadium
Sun., Aug. 6 Off Day    
Mon., Aug. 7 8:30am Practice 7 Fortera Stadium
Tue., Aug. 8 8:30am Practice 8 Fortera Stadium
Wed., Aug. 9 8:30am Practice 9 Fortera Stadium
Thu., Aug. 10 8:30am Practice 10 Fortera Stadium
Fri., Aug. 11 8:30am Practice 11 Fortera Stadium

