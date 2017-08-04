APSU Football to hold first Scrimmage, Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s football team will kick off its second week of practice with its first intrasquad scrimmage, 2:00pm, Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium.

The day will begin much like the first six practices, with individual drills and seven-on-seven drills before going into a controlled scrimmage.

The first week has gone smoothly as the Governors made the transition from shells to full pads, Thursday morning.

Entering their second season under head coach Will Healy, the Governors practices during the preseason will begin at 8:30am and will be open free to the public. Visitors may enter Fortera Stadium and sit in the west grandstand. A weekly schedule (see below) will be posted to LetsGoPeay.com – Austin Peay athletics’ official website each Friday during the preseason.

GOVERNORS FOOTBALL PRESEASON WEEK 2 Date Time Event Location Sat., Aug. 5 2:00pm Scrimmage 1 Fortera Stadium Sun., Aug. 6 Off Day Mon., Aug. 7 8:30am Practice 7 Fortera Stadium Tue., Aug. 8 8:30am Practice 8 Fortera Stadium Wed., Aug. 9 8:30am Practice 9 Fortera Stadium Thu., Aug. 10 8:30am Practice 10 Fortera Stadium Fri., Aug. 11 8:30am Practice 11 Fortera Stadium

