APSU Speakers to Deliver Solar Eclipse Presentation at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 7th, 2017, the public library will be celebrating the much anticipated August 21st total solar eclipse by hosting two guest speakers from Austin Peay State University to deliver presentations.

Dr. J Allyn Smith will be presenting for the children’s event at 2:00pm, and Dr. Jaime Taylor will be presenting at 5:30pm for the adults.

The speakers will be sharing the science behind the event, how often it occurs, and how to safely view the eclipse.

Both speakers will have some handouts to enhance their presentations, and the children’s program will feature a hands-on event to teach children how to safely view the eclipse.

The total solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime experience that local Clarksvillians are lucky enough to have occur in their backyards. Clarksville will not experience another total solar eclipse for more than 700 years. For those who are interested in the solar eclipse, this program will provide a wealth of knowledge and safety tips to consider when preparing to observe the extraordinary celestial event.

