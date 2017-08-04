CMCSS announces 9th Annual Pass and Go Event Set for Saturday, August 5th

Montgomery County, TN – A record number of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System high schoolers participated in taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams with their pass results more than double the national average.

One of the key reasons for CMCSS students’ success is the great incentive of winning a brand new car.

Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group hosts the event where students who pass the AP exam with a score of 3, 4 or 5 have a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio.

Other event sponsors include the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, Domino’s Pizza and Beach Oil Company, which provide additional prizes students can win.

Preliminary data from this year’s class indicates that 1,179 students participated in AP classes, completing 1,817 exams, with 602 of these students achieving proficiency scores on 882 exams. The pass rate for CMCSS students is 49%, which has been the case for several years. This pass rate is more than double the national pass rate for 2015-16, which was about 22%. “We are thrilled with the success of these students and we’re honored to contribute to our community”, says Bill Powers, Wyatt Johnson Managing Partner/GM. The event has garnered national attention with the school system being recognized as a 2017 District of Distinction for encouraging students to take AP classes and increase the exam pass rate. The Pass and Go Event will be Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at Wyatt Johnson’s Mazda dealership, located at 2425 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Students register between 4:00pm and 5:00pm. Drawings begin as soon as registration ends. Students who draw a designated color of key have the opportunity to draw one of 10 keys which will open a car door. The 10 key holders who open the door then have the chance to draw the one key which will start the car. Wyatt Johnson further has supported CMCSS in its quest to improve AP scores by sponsoring training and development to give instructors teaching strategies aimed at helping students be successful.

