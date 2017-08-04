Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Dodging the Roadkill: Old School Or New, It Doesn't Matter

Dodging the Roadkill - A Biker's JourneyClarksville, TN – Bikers come in all shapes and sizes.  Motorcycles come in all shapes and sizes.  Ever wonder why?  I think it reflects the culture of motorcycles.

There’s a biker for every ride and a ride for every biker.  We’re ALL bikers, regardless of the size of our machine, or it’s age, or the technology it carries. 

My only regret is that I didn’t discover this passion when I was younger.   

I love meeting bikers who have been riding for 30, 40, even 50 years and more.  I love hearing about their machines and what it took to keep them running.  I love the stories of group rides “back in the day.”  I would have loved to have been a biker then. 

I was 63 years old when I bought my first Harley.  I have a friend who’s been riding since ’63.  What did I miss?

Currently, I ride a Harley Davidson Ultra Limited, after spending a year on a Street Glide Special.  I love both bikes, but I wanted the new motor and more storage.  I do enjoy all the little “toys” that come with my touring bike.  Cruise control, music system, GPS, and all the other goodies.  

The “Old School” bikers only know one way to pursue their passion.  That’s the way it was in the beginning, and that’s the way they ride.  They roll up a few things to strap onto the bike and that’s it.  No worries!  Just ride!  They sleep under the stars, and eat when they can and where they can.   

I have MAD respect for those bikers. 

As the times changed and machines needed to attract more riders, a bigger, more comfortable motorcycle became available.  It doesn’t matter which “brand” of motorcycle you prefer, the concept is the same.  Get people out there riding our motorcycles! 

I’m not going to lie.  We all know there’s a “cool” factor with motorcycles.  When I ride, my mind races with the image of Steve McQueen, Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper.  I know I’m not THAT cool, but for the moment, I don’t care.  Maybe THAT’S the magic in all of this.  Bikers have the freedom to channel their hero through their own journey.

Whatever spirit lives in you, old school or new, embrace it, live it, love it, pursue it.  Life is too short.  Enjoy the ride.  


