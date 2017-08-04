TDOT starts McClure Bridge Repairs this Weekend

Drivers should expect delays

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be making repairs to the McClure Bridge on SR 13 in Clarksville for several weekends in August, starting this Friday, August 7th, 2017.

The work will require bridge traffic to be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Work will begin on Friday, August 4th at 8:00pm and continue until Monday, August 7th at 5:00am.

Additional work is scheduled for the weekend of August 11th and August 25th. Work is weather dependent, so drivers should check message boards around the area for the most up-to-date closure information.

During the weekend lane closures, drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.

The repair project will include replacing the bridge end joint at the north end of the structure, along with resurfacing the total length of the bridge.

The repair contract was awarded to Concrete Structures, Inc., whose bid of $275,988.00 was the lowest that met project requirements.

TDOT McClure Bridge Repair Schedule Date Time August 4th – August 7th 8:00pm – 5:00am August 11th – August 14th 8:00pm – 5:00am August 25th – August 28th 8:00pm – 5:00am

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

