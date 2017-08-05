Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Dodging the Roadkill: Road Captain

By | August 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Dodging the Roadkill - A Biker's JourneyClarksville, TN – When I started this journey, I would only ride with a couple of guys, but for the most part, I’m a loner.  I prefer riding alone, because this is my “happy place.”  As you obviously know, if you’re a biker, the solitude of man and his machine, cutting through the countryside, is an experience that is almost spiritual.  I wrote about it here.

As I was making new friends, I started getting involved in my local H.O.G chapter. It was a great way to meet new people who shared the same passion I did.  Each chapter hosts group rides on a regular basis, and it’s a way to create fellowship and ride, ride, ride.

Road Captain

One of the first group rides I went on, I noticed these guys who were always in the front and back of the pack.  

They would ride ahead to the intersections and insure that all the riders in the group made it safely through.   I thought that was pretty cool.

These are Road Captains, and they are VERY important to the group ride.

Experienced riders like a road captain lead the rides, works with blockers and sweepers, and gives the necessary hand signals for the rest of the group that are necessary for a safe ride.

Group Ride

Group Ride

I sort of look at them as our “big brother” who looks after us and picks up the slack should something go wrong.  The road captain can also speak to a rider who might be causing some confusion or possible disruption in the ride.

I love these guys!

Riding in a large group is not to be taken lightly.  Most group rides involve bikers who don’t know each other and certainly don’t know their riding habits.  I’ve ridden with bikers who couldn’t keep a straight line if their life depended on it.  I’ve ridden with bikers who are so busy looking around that they lose their focus on what’s ahead of them, and ride up on their fellow riders.

It happens.  I’ve done it.

Traveling in a large group can be safer than riding alone, but it can also be a “major malfunction” if everyone isn’t on the same sheet of music.  The road captains make sure we’re all singing the same song.

I’m grateful for these men and women and admire their skills.  Be safe and enjoy the ride!


About Hank Bonecutter

Sections

Commentary

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jul    
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      2728293031  