New Gallery at APSU launches inaugural exhibition “Jamey Grimes: Eclipse”

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, with support from the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, will present Jamey Grimes: Eclipse, to kick off the department’s 2017-18 exhibition season.

The New Gallery is the new exhibition space in the University’s new Art + Design Building.

“With the first exhibition in the new gallery space in the new Art + Design building, I began thinking about space as a primary art element,” Michael Dickins, APSU director of galleries, said.

“I wanted to bring in an artist whose work deals with the transformation of space and was instantly reminded of Jamey’s work. Upon initial conversations with Mr. Grimes, we realized the schedule would coincide with the upcoming solar eclipse, and then the word ‘space’ took on a secondary meaning. Mr. Grimes has created an installation specifically for The New Gallery and the historic solar eclipse. This contemporary art exhibition will celebrate space in a way that will transform the viewer’s conception of what a traditional gallery space is to what it could be,” stated Dickins.

In Eclipse, multiple surfaces collide in a whirlpool of light and shadow. Colors change over time, dynamically shifting the viewer’s interpretation of depth and form. This environment is intended to be both stirring and serene. Eclipse contemplates the artist’s relationship to natural forces, both real and imagined.

The exhibit opens August 28th at The New Gallery and runs through September 21st. In correlation with the University’s upcoming PeayCLIPSE festivities, special exhibition previews will occur from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Saturday, August 19th, and from 9:00am – 4:00pm on Monday, August 21st. A lunchtime reception and gallery talk by the artist will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, September 21st, in The New Gallery.

Grimes lives in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he teaches in the Department of Art and Art History at The University of Alabama, and through Auburn University’s Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project. Grimes has shown his artwork widely throughout the U.S., including exhibitions at Kendall Galleries (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts (Wilmington), FAT Village (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida), Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (Grand Rapids) and Whitespace Gallery (Atlanta, Georgia). He is a former Alabama State Council on the Visual Arts Fellowship recipient, and the Arts Council of Tuscaloosa named him the 2014 Visual Arts Educator of the Year.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Michael Dickins, Director of Galleries, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

