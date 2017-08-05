Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI charges Cheatham County Woman with Voluntary Manslaughter

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Cheatham County woman, charged with voluntary manslaughter.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents joined deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday on Cotton Harris Road in Joelton.

Angel Nicole Scruggs

The victim, Christopher White (DOB 11/10/1972), was deceased from a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, Agents identified his girlfriend, Angel Nicole Scruggs, as the individual responsible for the shooting.

On Saturday morning, Angel Scruggs (DOB 8/18/1981) was arrested and charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter. She is currently being held in the Cheatham County Jail without bond.


