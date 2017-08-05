|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
TBI charges Cheatham County Woman with Voluntary Manslaughter
Nashville, TN – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Cheatham County woman, charged with voluntary manslaughter.
At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents joined deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday on Cotton Harris Road in Joelton.
The victim, Christopher White (DOB 11/10/1972), was deceased from a gunshot wound.
During the course of the investigation, Agents identified his girlfriend, Angel Nicole Scruggs, as the individual responsible for the shooting.
On Saturday morning, Angel Scruggs (DOB 8/18/1981) was arrested and charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter. She is currently being held in the Cheatham County Jail without bond.
SectionsNews
Topics23rd District Attorney General, Angel Nicole Scruggs, Bond, Cheatham County, Cheatham County Jail, Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, Christopher White, Joelton TN, Manslaughter, Nashville TN, Ray Crouch, shooting, TBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Voluntary Manslaughter
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed