Clarksville Police search for Tony Carl Bristol in connection with Double Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a double shooting which occurred this morning, August 6th, 2017 around 1:34am. One man died from his injuries and another man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On August 6th, 2017 around 1:34am, Clarksville Police Officers responded to 1992 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Callee’s Too Sports Bar for a shooting which already occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, two shooting victims were identified as being shot. One man was transported by Lifeflight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The other man was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. None involved were active duty military.

The investigation lead to Tony Carl Bristol, 30, 5’9, 160 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, of Clarksville being identified as the shooter. He has numerous tattoos all over his body including the neck area and two teardrops under his left eye. It was also determined that Bristol knew both of the men that were shot. Bristol had left the scene prior to officers arrival

There is an active Criminal Homicide Warrant on file for Tony Carl Bristol. He is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has no known vehicle.

If anyone sees Bristol call 911. If anyone has information, they can contact Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656, ext. 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

