General Motors recalls over 2 million Vehicles due to Defective Ignition Switch

Washington, D.C. – General Motors has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling vehicles because a defective ignition switch can affect the safe operation of airbag systems.

If the key is not in the run position, the air bags may not deploy if the vehicle is involved in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

This is a serious safety issue that should be addressed immediately by following GM’s recommendation to “use only the ignition key with nothing else on the key ring” and getting the repairs as soon as consumers receive final notification from GM.

Owners can also contact GM for information on how to request courtesy transportation.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: General Motors LLC

NHTSA Campaign Number: 14V047000

Components: Air Bags, Electrical System

Potential Number of Units: Affected 2,190,934

MAKE MODEL YEAR CHEVROLET COBALT 2005-2010 CHEVROLET HHR 2006-2011 PONTIAC G5 2007-2010 PONTIAC SOLSTICE 2006-2010 SATURN ION 2003-2007 SATURN SKY 2007-2010

Summary

This defect can affect the safe operation of the airbag system. Until this recall is performed, customers should remove all items from their key rings, leaving only the ignition key. The key fob (if applicable), should also be removed from the key ring.

On February 25th, 2014, GM increased the recall to include an additional 748,024 model year 2006-2007 Chevrolet HHR and Pontiac Solstice vehicles and 2003-2007 Saturn Ion vehicles and 2007 Saturn Sky vehicles.

In these models, the weight on the key ring and/or road conditions or some other jarring event may cause the ignition switch to move out of the run position, turning off the engine.

On March 27th, 2014, GM notified the agency that the defective ignition switches may have been used as service replacement parts on other vehicles, and as a result GM will be recalling certain model year 2008-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, Saturn Sky, and Pontiac G5 and Solstice, and 2008-2011 Chevrolet HHR vehicles. The part numbers for the service parts are 10392423 (a/k/a ACDelco D1461F), 10392737, 15857948, 15854953, 15896640, and 25846762. This expansion represents an additional 823,788 vehicles.

Remedy

GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ignition switch, free of charge. An interim notification was issued to owners of 2007 and earlier models on March 10, 2014, informing them of the safety defect. Owners of 2008 and later vehicles will be mailed an interim letter on April 21st, 2014. All affected owners will receive another letter once parts are available. The recall began on April 18th, 2014.

Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1.800.222.1020, Pontiac at 1.800.7622737 or Saturn at 1.800.553.6000. GM’s number for the initial recall is 13454 and 14063 for the .expansion. GMs recall number for the vehicles that may have received the replacement parts is 14092.

Note: Until the recall repairs have been performed, it is very important that customers remove all items from their key rings, leaving only the vehicle key. The key fob (if applicable), should also be removed from the key ring. Always wear your seatbelt.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

Sections

Topics