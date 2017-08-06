Nashville Zoo’s “Meet Me at the Zoo” event to feature popular Princesses, August 12th

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, August 12th, 2017, Nashville Zoo will host a pack of popular princesses for our continuing event series, “Meet Me at the Zoo”.

The princess-themed event will offer guests a chance to meet, get autographs and take selfies with several recognizable princess characters as well as take part in magical games and activities. Zoo guests are encourage to dress as their favorite princess character during their visit on August 12th.

The princesses will be available from 10:00am – Noon and 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Zoo’s Jungle Terrace pavilion. The Zoo will also offer storybook-themed keeper talks throughout the day.

The Zoo’s Critter Encounter contact area will host a princess matching game and the “royal stables” (Grassmere Historic Home and Farm) will have special appearances from Stormy and other trusty steeds.

“Meet Me at the Zoo” is a new event series offering young guests a chance to meet some of their favorite movie and storybook characters.

In April, guests got a chance to meet Spiderman. The events series will conclude on December 9th with special appearances by Star Wars characters.

“Meet Me at the Zoo” activities are included with Zoo admission or membership. Activities take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

Celebrating 20 years at Grassmere, the Zoo attracts more than 890,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

