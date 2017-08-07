APSU Soccer takes on Indiana State in first preseason exhibition, Tuesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will put a bow on its first preseason week when it hosts Indiana State in a 6:00pm, Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 exhibition contest at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Thirty-one athletes reported to camp last Tuesday and will have worked through five team training sessions prior to Tuesday’s exhibition.

The Governors will face Indiana State, Tuesday, before a road exhibition contest at Western Illinois, Friday.

The latter contest will mark one week until the team’s regular-season opener, August 18th at Chattanooga.

Head coach Kelley Guth, who is organizing her 16th Governors squad, has found a lot to like in her 2017 squad through the preseason’s first week. She has found a few differences in the Governors this preseason that encourage her about its potential.

“I’ve been really pleased with the team’s energy,” said Guth. “I believe our returners have done a great job of inviting the newcomers into the team; helping them get accustomed to our training regimen and how we do things. It has been really encouraging to see players engage in the teaching process during workouts with the returnees instructing the newcomers. That is something special about this group, they’ve been asserting themselves and taking initiative.”

The Governors first preseason goal has been spent on reorganizing a defensive backfield that lost two of its three starters. Offensively, the Govs return four of their five leading scorers from last season, including senior Kirstin Robertson of Ashland City, who led the team with 11 goals. Still, Guth has some areas she will look at during Tuesday’s exhibition.

“We spent several days on our defensive organization,” said Guth. “We only started to look at the attacking side of things the last day or so. But going into Tuesday, we want to give a lot of players a look in this first game, get them some experience. I really want to see the work we’ve put in over the last five days translate into the game and I want to see us play hard.”

Admission to Tuesday’s exhibition is free to the public and Austin Peay students.

