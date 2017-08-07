Austin Peay State University alumnus Brad Loos to speak at APSU Summer Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Brad Loos, major gifts officer with the University of Missouri’s Tiger Scholarship Fund, will deliver the address at APSU’s 2017 Summer Commencement at 2:00pm, Friday, August 11th, in the Dunn Center.

Prior to joining the Tiger Scholarship Fund, Loos spent 15 years as a college basketball coach, including three years at the University of Missouri.

In addition to three years at Missouri, Loos was on Kim Anderson’s staff for 12 years at the University of Central Missouri, where he helped the Mules to an impressive 274-95 record and the 2014 NCAA Division II national title.

He was instrumental in the program’s success, which saw three NCAA Final Four appearances, six MIAA regular season championships, four MIAA tournament titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

A Clarksville native, Loos played for his father, Dave Loos, at Austin Peay, where he became a four-time Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and three-time Austin Peay basketball scholar-athlete. A 1997 Northeast High School graduate, Loos received his Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance from Austin Peay in 2002 and his Master’s in Sports Administration from the University of Central Missouri in 2004.

Brad and his wife, Jen, have three children, son Brady and daughters, Rhyan and Charli. Rhyan was diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the adrenal gland, as a five-year-old and continues to undergo treatments nearly two years later. After Rhyan’s diagnosis, Brad and Jen became concerned about the level of financial support given to pediatric cancer research and launched Rally for Rhyan, a campaign to fund research for pediatric cancer, specifically neuroblastoma.

Rally for Rhyan has donated a total of $200,000 to two individual cancer research studies as of this date. Fundraisers have included Rally for Rhyan games held throughout the country with teams from all different sports and levels, including the contest between the Austin Peay Governors and rival Murray State Racers on February 20th, 2016.

Austin Peay offers a free live webcast of the commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available within 24 hours of the ceremony. The ceremony also will be broadcast live on Magic 91.9 WAPX-FM, a broadcast service of the Austin Peay Department of Communication.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/commencement.

