City of Clarksville names Heather Fleming as Chief of Staff

Kim McMillan promotes staff attorney to leadership position

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has named Heather Fleming as Chief of Staff for the City of Clarksville.

Fleming, who joined Mayor McMillan’s administration in August 2016 as staff attorney, has a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Nashville School of Law. She practiced law in Nashville before working for the City.

Heather Fleming

Fleming is the daughter of two Army veterans and a long-time Clarksville resident. She is married to Adam Fleming, and serves on the Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church.

“Heather has done an outstanding job as staff attorney, and I’m pleased to promote her to Chief of Staff,” Mayor McMillan said. “She’s analytical and energetic and has true affection for her hometown. I have every confidence she will do a great job for me and the citizens of Clarksville.”

Fleming succeeds Charlie Gentry, who retired in July after nearly three years in the position.

As Chief of Staff, Fleming works with the Mayor on policy formulation, strategic goals, constituent services and to supervise various departments of City government.


