Clarksville Police reports Tony Bristol in Custody

August 7, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, August 8th, 2017, around 4:00pm, Tony Carl Bristol was taken into custody by Hopkinsville Police Department, without incident, at a residence in Hopkinsville, KY.

He is awaiting extradition to Clarksville.

Bristol was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for a shooting at 1992 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Callee’s Too Sports Bar that occurred on August 6th, 2017.

Thanks to all for your assistance.

Tony Carl Bristol


