Clarksville Street Department seeks Volunteers for Fletchers Fork cleanup

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Street Department invites you to participate in a stream cleanup event along Fletchers Fork! Come join us on Saturday, August 26th, 2017 and help pick up trash and other debris littering the bank of Fletchers Fork!

Parking is available along East Fork Drive or in the parking lot of Webb’s Furniture.

All materials (trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers) will be provided.

Please contact ashlie.farmer@cityofclarksville.com if you have any questions.

