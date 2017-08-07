Instant Peay Play: Soccer opens APSU’s athletic school year this week

Clarksville, TN – Although the first day of classes for Austin Peay State University is still three weeks away, the Govs will see the first of its fall teams square off versus another NCAA member this Tuesday, August 7th, 2017 as the soccer team hosts Indiana State at Morgan Brothers Field at 6:00pm.

It is the only home preseason exhibition contest for the Govs, after just a week of practice to prepare and condition, with Austin Peay also having a road exhibition match at Western Illinois – in Macomb, IL – on Friday, August 11th.

Leading the way among the returners is senior forward/midfielder Kirstin Robertson, who led the conference last year in points scored (27), game-winning goals (6) and second in overall goals scored (11), while earning OVC Second-Team honors.

Redshirt sophomore Pamela Panaloza was also a conference honoree in 2016, earning selection of the OVC All-Newcomers team after scoring two goals and handing out two assists.

Austin Peay also returns both goalkeepers in senior Lindsey Todd and sophomore Mary Parker Powell, who between them averaged giving up less than a goal per game (0.96), while posting a .756 save percentage and recording nine shutouts.

Two other players join the Govs squad in 2017 that have collegiate experience, with junior defender Brice Bement transferring in from Indiana State – where she played over 1100 minutes last year for the Sycamores – and sophomore forward/midfielder Shelby Stewart, who scored 12 goals to go with 20 assists for Paradise Valley Community College – who won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national Championship last fall, while being named NJCAA Second-Team All-American.

Ten freshmen will also bolster the Govs roster in 2017, led by Clarksville’s own Gybson Roth (midfielder) – who help lead Clarksville High to a pair of state championships, as well as a runner-up finish — and Jade Dauiat from Marin, France, who played for the French national teams at the U16, U17 and U 19 levels.

The Govs soccer team opens its regular season on Friday, August 18th at Chattanooga, while its home opener will be versus Western Kentucky on Friday August 25th.

Overall, including the exhibition versus Indiana State, the Govs soccer team will host 11 games at home this fall.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Chris is a former Head Softball Coach for APSU, and assistant basketball coach for CHS. Chris has worked at the Leaf-Chronicle, and WJZM News/Talk/Sports radio. Has also worked at the Sports Information Department at APSU, and has covered championship events for the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA. Chris is an avid sports fan and can be found at most Austin Peay State University sports events. Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

