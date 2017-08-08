|
|
|
|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Dunbar Cave Road Water Outage and Lane Closure
Tuesday, August 8th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Dunbar Cave Road from Basham Lane to Auburn Drive to repair a water main leak.
Area residents may experience low water pressure during the work.
Dunbar Cave Road is also closed to one lane of traffic between Theresa Drive and Warfield Boulevard; however flaggers are in place to ensure the road is passable.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
|
|
