Clarksville Parks and Recreation invites you to signup for Riverfest Regatta

Fan favorite is back for the eleventh year
Clarksville, TN – Sailors of all kinds are invited to enter the 11th annual Riverfest Regatta, presented by US Bank, at McGregor Park on Saturday, September 9th, 2017.
The Regatta is no ordinary boat race. Individuals and teams will compete in boats made of cardboard, plastic bottles, or other approved materials. Several divisions will race down the 100-yard long course on the Cumberland River. To find out the complete list of materials, visit the Festival website at www.clarksvilleriverfest.com
The event will begin at 1:00pm and check-in will be at noon at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp. The heats will be timed with the fastest time in each division declared the winner.
Competition will be in five divisions: Adult Open, Youth with Adult, Business & Industry, Church/Civic Organization, and City/County. All boats will be judged prior to the racing competition for a variety of awards. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.
Registration for the Regatta ends on September 1st, 2017. No walk ups or late entries will be accepted, so register soon. Teams can have up to eight people per boat.
Click here to register online for the Riverfest Regatta.
Entry Fees
$10.00 per boat for City or County Teams
Approved Materials
Bottle Boats:
Cardboard Boats:
The Competition
Boats will run in heats. Boat with the fastest time will be declared the winner of their respective division.
Awards
All boats/teams will be pre-judged prior to the racing competition. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.
Photos from Last Year’s Riverfest Regatta
About the Riverfest Festival
Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public thanks to our partners Budweiser, US Bank, The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville Living Magazine, Lamar Advertising, Mary’s Music, Daymar College, Queen City Disposal, WAY-FM, and the Downtown Artist Co-Op. For information, please call 931-645-7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com.
To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com, like Clarksville Riverfest on Facebook, www.facebook.com/clarksvilleriverfest, and sign up for the Festival newsletter. The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.
For more please call 931.645.7476.
