Clarksville Parks and Recreation invites you to signup for Riverfest Regatta

Clarksville, TN – Sailors of all kinds are invited to enter the 11th annual Riverfest Regatta, presented by US Bank, at McGregor Park on Saturday, September 9th, 2017.

The Regatta is no ordinary boat race. Individuals and teams will compete in boats made of cardboard, plastic bottles, or other approved materials. Several divisions will race down the 100-yard long course on the Cumberland River. To find out the complete list of materials, visit the Festival website at www.clarksvilleriverfest.com

The event will begin at 1:00pm and check-in will be at noon at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp. The heats will be timed with the fastest time in each division declared the winner.

Competition will be in five divisions: Adult Open, Youth with Adult, Business & Industry, Church/Civic Organization, and City/County. All boats will be judged prior to the racing competition for a variety of awards. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.

Registration for the Regatta ends on September 1st, 2017. No walk ups or late entries will be accepted, so register soon. Teams can have up to eight people per boat.

Click here to register online for the Riverfest Regatta.

Entry Fees

$10.00 per boat for City or County Teams

$15.00 per boat for Individuals

$25.00 per boat for Businesses and Churches/Civic Organizations

Approved Materials

Bottle Boats:

Any bottle up to 1 gallon in size

Duct Tape

Construction Adhesive

Rope less than ½ “ thick

Cardboard Boats:

Cardboard (Tubes are ALLOWED)

Duct Tape

Silicone Sealant

Construction Adhesive

Paint

The Competition

Boats will run in heats. Boat with the fastest time will be declared the winner of their respective division.

Awards

All boats/teams will be pre-judged prior to the racing competition. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.

Ship Shape Award : most creative boat design

: most creative boat design Cardboard Queen Award : the prettiest boat in the regatta

: the prettiest boat in the regatta Team unity Award : most spirited and most organized team (Looks don’t matter here!)

: most spirited and most organized team (Looks don’t matter here!) Team Attire Award : most creative team costumes

: most creative team costumes The Titanic Award : awarded to the most spectacular sinking of your vessel, all components of your boat must be recovered to qualify.

: awarded to the most spectacular sinking of your vessel, all components of your boat must be recovered to qualify. PLUS: First, second, and third place in all Divisions if your boat makes it across the finish line!!

About the Riverfest Festival

Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public thanks to our partners Budweiser, US Bank, The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville Living Magazine, Lamar Advertising, Mary’s Music, Daymar College, Queen City Disposal, WAY-FM, and the Downtown Artist Co-Op. For information, please call 931-645-7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com.

To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com, like Clarksville Riverfest on Facebook, www.facebook.com/clarksvilleriverfest, and sign up for the Festival newsletter. The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

For more please call 931.645.7476.

