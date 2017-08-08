Clarksville Police Department to hold Student Traffic Awareness Training class August 26th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will be holding a Student Traffic Awareness Training (S.T.A.T.) classes at the Grace Nazarene Church on August 26th, 2017. Classes will be held from 9:00am until 1:00pm. These classes are free.

This is a four (4) hour class for high school students between the ages of 15 and 19.

Applications are available at Clarksville Police headquarters, 135 Commerce Street or by going to www.clarksvillepd.org

Applicants are registered after turning in their application. You will not receive a phone call unless information is needed from you or your parent. You will need to check www.clarksvillepd.org for any class changes or check our Facebook page under Clarksville Police Department.

The class is limited to 75 students.

This class will cover the following:

Speed Awareness

Occupant protection

Underage alcohol prevention awareness

Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Rules of the Road & Procedures

Traffic Signs and Signals

Tennessee Traffic Laws

Driving Responsibly

Driving Under the Influence

Texting, talking and other distractions while driving

The Grace Nazarene Church is located at 3135 Trenton Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Any questions please contact Misty Mackens at 931.648.0656, ext. 5453 or mmackens@clarksvillepd.org

