Nashville Sounds beat Tacoma Rainiers 6-3

Tacoma, WA – For the second straight day nine innings were not enough to decide a winner between the Nashville Sounds and Tacoma Rainiers. Tuesday, however, it was the Sounds who came out victorious with a 6-3 win.

A three-run top of the 10th inning helped the Sounds escape Tuesday’s matinee in Tacoma 6-3 over the Rainiers. Joey Wendle’s 99th career double for the Sounds put them in front 4-3. The Sounds then tacked on two more runs on a Kenny Wilson single to give Raul Alcantara some breathing room.

Tacoma’s Taylor Motter proved to be a tough out in the late stages of the ball game for the second straight game.

With a runner on first and nobody out in the eighth inning Motter cranked a 3-1 Felix Doubront fastball just beyond the left field fence for a go-ahead home run.

That, after Motter’s ninth inning, game-tying home run Monday night.

The Sounds responded in the top of the ninth. Nashville loaded the bases with nobody out for Wilson who worked a walk to tie the game but that was all the Sounds could muster in the frame. Boog Powell grounded into a 3-2 force out, Franklin Barreto struck out, and Jaff Decker flied out to end the threat.

Wendle opened the scoring in the second inning as he yanked a 1-1 pitch down the right field line that cleared the fence for his seventh home run of the season. The lead was short-lived as the Rainiers tallied a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Danny Muno reached on a slow-roller to third base and came around to score on a ground out to first base by Zack Shank. The Rainiers were aided by a Michael Brady balk that allowed Dario Pizzano and Muno to advance to second and third respectively.

Nashville regained the lead in the sixth inning. Barreto continued his hot-hitting since rejoining the Sounds from Oakland as he laced a run-scoring double down the right field line to plate Boog Powell. The Sounds were unable to extend the lead, however. After reaching third base on a Jaff Decker single, Barreto broke on contact as Renato Nuñez hit a sharp ground ball to short and was gunned down at the plate.

Brady pitched effectively for the Sounds as he surrendered just one run on five hits in his five innings of work en route to his fourth win of the season while his ERA dropped to 3.21. The right-hander did not issue any free passes while collecting four punch outs. In his third outing with the Sounds, Logan Bawcom kept the score at 2-1 with a pair of scoreless innings of relief.

Raul Alcantara earned his first win of the season for Nashville with two innings of scoreless baseball while yielding just one base hit.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 4.62) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 3.79) for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05pm CST.

