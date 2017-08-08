Workforce Essentials becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – Workforce Essentials was recognized today as a Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified business. City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan; Chamber of Commerce President Melinda Shephard, Bi-County Director David Graham, and CMCGCP Steering Committee members Rose Melton, Daryl Pater, and Tim Swaw were present at the green ribbon cutting to congratulate the Workforce Essentials team on their certification.

During the event, Executive Assistant and Marketing Coordinator Kim Robertson and Interim Human Resources Director Marty Wall took some time to discuss the changes they incorporated as part of the certification process such as recycling paper, using recycled copy paper, returning used ink cartridges to the vendor, recycling light bulbs, lawn sprinkler system uses a rain gauge and smart times for watering lawn, converting to an electronic employee handbook and time sheet, and eliminating the use of Styrofoam cups by employees.

In addition, the Workforce Essentials building was built with emergency efficiency in mind, with lots of natural light, programmable thermostats kept at moderate temperature settings, sun shades on all windows, and occupancy sensors throughout the building.

McMillan asked if Workforce Essentials management had encouraged employees to make changes in their homes to be more sustainable and President Marla Rye indicated they had and that employees were excited about making those changes.

Workforce Essentials is a private, non-profit organization with 41 middle and east Tennessee offices with over 200 employees. The Clarksville location provides services to local employers and individuals including pre-employment drug and alcohol testing, background checks, physicals, driver’s education classes and career services. For more information about Workforce Essentials, visit workforceessentials.com or call 931.551.9110.

If your organization has an interest in learning more about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, contact Carlye Sommers at cmsommers@mcgtn.net or call 931.245.1867.

