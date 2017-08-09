Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Clarksville Sportsfest August 19th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Sportsfest features demonstrations, exhibitors, and prizes

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation department will host the seventh-annual Clarksville Sportsfest from 10:00am to 1:00pm, Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Sportsfest offers a variety of sports, athletic and outdoor activities for the entire family.

Clarksville's SportsFest.

Attendees can rotate through more than 20 exhibitors to get a hands-on experience in learning a new sport like Parkour, rugby, crossfit, archery, scuba, kickboxing, lacrosse, MMA and more.

Exhibitors will provide information about their organizations and participants can register to win prizes.

Youngsters can compete in the Wiffle Ball Challenge from 11:00am to 1:00pm as part of Major League Baseball’s “Play Ball Summer” initiative to introduce kids to the joys of baseball. The first 50 participants will receive a free shirt.

The event is free to participants thanks to event sponsors Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Clarksville Living Magazine.

For details call 931.645.7476.

