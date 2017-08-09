|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library hosts OverDrive Digital Bookmobile September 1st
Seventeen APSU Athletes earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor
APSU Sports Information
Brentwood, TN – Seventeen Austin Peay State University student-athletes have earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor for their performance in the classroom during the 2016-17 academic year.
The 17 Governors recognized were among a group of 221 OVC student-athletes that will receive the Academic Medal of Honor, which recognizes those student-athletes that achieve the highest grade-point average in a league sponsored sport.
All 221 athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the 2016-17 year.
The Academic Medal of Honor is the first award in the league’s academic honors, each to be released in the next week.
The league will recognize its Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients, Friday, followed by the Team and Institutional Academic Achievement Awards next week.
The Governors athletes recognized on the 2016-17 OVC Academic Medal of Honor list were:
Andrew Flaherty, Baseball
SectionsSports
TopicsAleh Drobysh, Andrew Flaherty, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Basketball, APSU Cross Country, APSU Golf, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Men's Cross Country, APSU Men's Soccer, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Soccer, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Track and Field, APSU Volleyball, APSU Women's Basketball, APSU Women's Cross County, APSU Women's Golf, APSU Women's Softball, APSU Women's Tennis, APSU Women's Track and Field, APSU Women's Volleyball, Ashton Goodley, Austin Peay State University, Brentswood TN, Brittney Covington, Claudia Yanes Garcia, Domas Budrys, Emily Moore, Falon Baker, Governors, Govs, Isabela Jovanovic, Kristen Stucker, Lady Govs, Lidia Yanes Garcia, Martin Rejman, McKenzie Dixon, Nia Gibbs-Francis, Nicole Wojcik, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Academic Medal of Honor, Taylor Goodley, Unjala Lester
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed