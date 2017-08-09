Seventeen APSU Athletes earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Seventeen Austin Peay State University student-athletes have earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor for their performance in the classroom during the 2016-17 academic year.

The 17 Governors recognized were among a group of 221 OVC student-athletes that will receive the Academic Medal of Honor, which recognizes those student-athletes that achieve the highest grade-point average in a league sponsored sport.

All 221 athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the 2016-17 year.

The Academic Medal of Honor is the first award in the league’s academic honors, each to be released in the next week.

The league will recognize its Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients, Friday, followed by the Team and Institutional Academic Achievement Awards next week.

The Governors athletes recognized on the 2016-17 OVC Academic Medal of Honor list were:

Andrew Flaherty, Baseball

Domas Budrys, Men’s Basketball

Falon Baker, Women’s Basketball

Martin Rejman, Men’s Cross Country

Unjala Lester, Women’s Cross Country

Ashton Goodley, Women’s Golf

Taylor Goodley, Women’s Golf

McKenzie Dixon, Women’s Soccer

Nicole Wojcik, Women’s Soccer

Emily Moore, Softball

Aleh Drobysh, Men’s Tennis

Brittney Covington, Women’s Tennis (3x)

Isabela Jovanovic, Women’s Tennis

Claudia Yanes Garcia, Women’s Tennis

Lidia Yanes Garcia, Women’s Tennis

Nia Gibbs-Francis, Women’s Track & Field

Kristen Stucker , Indoor Volleyball

