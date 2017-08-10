APSU Football adds Sean Dawkins as running backs coach

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football head coach Will Healy has turned to a familiar face to lead his running back group, adding Sean Dawkins to his coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Dawkins replaces J.D. Sellers, who recently became head coach at Clarksville Academy – Dawkins was with Murray State last season in the same role.

Aside from a one-year residency at Chattanooga in 2014, Dawkins had been with the Racers since the 2010 season. Prior to the 2016 season, Dawkins added Co-Run Game Coordinator to his title.

Among his charges at Murray State were Roman Clay (second-team All-OVC in 2015), Mike Harris (10th 1,000-yard rusher in school history in 2011, back-to-back first-team All-OVC honors) and Jamaal Berry (averaged 7.0 yards per carry en route to All-Newcomer honors in 2012).

With the Mocs in 2014, Dawkins was part of a coaching staff – which included Governors head coach Will Healy – that oversaw a No. 8 final ranking and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS play-offs. The Mocs tallied 2,951 yards on the ground and featured a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Keon Williams and Jacob Huesman.

“We worked together for a year at Chattanooga,” Healy said. “He’s a fantastic coach who has a great personality that I think bleeds over into that running backs room. He can recruit and works really hard at it; he’s one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

Prior to his first stint at Murray State, Dawkins served as running backs coach at West Texas A&M in 2009, helping the Buffs to a fifth-straight winning season and Keithon Flemming to All-Lone Star Conference honors. He cut his teeth at Huntingdon college, tutoring Jamal Gardner to a 1,000-yard rushing campaign.

As a player, Dawkins was a five-year member of the Troy football team, helping the Trojans capture a pair of Sun Belt titles. He graduated from Troy in 2007 with a degree in social science.

