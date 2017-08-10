BACH offers emergency support services and consolidated schedule August 21st

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s outpatient medical services will operate on a consolidated schedule August 21st, 2017 in observance of the post’s Day of No Scheduled Activities. The medical services will remain open for inpatient and emergency medical care.

The consolidated schedule comes as the communities surrounding Fort Campbell are expected to experience a record number of visitors coming to observe a total solar eclipse. The hospital’s participation in observing the DONSA will help ease traffic congestion in the communities.

The emergency department and inpatient services will operate on a regular schedule. Primary care at BACH’s Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Medical Home, Screaming Eagle Medical Home, Young Eagle Medical Home and Gold Army Medical Home will be consolidated to the Air Assault Family Medical Home within the C Building of the hospital.

BACH will operate two pharmacies during the DONSA. The Town Center Pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 5:00pm, and the main hospital pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 4:00pm All other pharmacies will close.

All services will resume normal operations August 22nd.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. Patients also may utilize the Nurse Advice Line by calling 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) or the Army’s secure email messaging service to communicate with their care team.

