Clarksville Gas and Water reports Locust Street Water Main Repair and Lane Closure

August 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Thursday, August 10th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has shut the water off on Locust Street from Chapel Street to E Street and has closed the road for water main repairs. Low water pressure may be experienced on E Street.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


,

    • Personal Controls

