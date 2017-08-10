Four employees retire from Clarksville Fire Rescue

Clarksville, TN – In recognition of many years of service four Clarksville Fire Rescue employees were honored at a retirement dinner.

Each employee was presented with a traditional rocking chair and a shadow box from the department. The Local 3180 Fire Union also presented a ceremonial chrome axe to each of the retirees.

Engineer Wesley Bossard retired February 14th, 2017 with 27 years of service.

Firefighter Norris Jones retired March 31st, 2017 with 30 years of service.

Captain Richard Moler retired June 30th, 2017 with 19 years of service with the City of Clarksville and 12 years with the State of Tennessee.

Lieutenant Johnny Myers retired August 1st, 2017 with 30 years of service.

