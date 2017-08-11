88 APSU Governors named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Brentwood, TN – Eighty-eight Austin Peay State University student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Friday, following the 2016-17 academic year.

Student-athletes must have achieved a 3.25 grade-point average, were eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chose NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition in that sport.

Austin Peay’s numbers include 22 athletes who competed in multiple sports during the season and are counted just once in the department’s total.

In addition, athletes competing in beach volleyball – APSU’s newest sport – were recognized in the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The 88 Governors recognized, and listed below, represents more than one-quarter of all Austin Peay athletes who competed during the 2016-17 academic year.

It follows an academic year that saw APSU athletes post back-to-back semester GPAs that each ranked among the Top 10 all-time.

OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll