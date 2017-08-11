Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


88 APSU Governors named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsBrentwood, TN – Eighty-eight Austin Peay State University student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Friday, following the 2016-17 academic year.

Student-athletes must have achieved a 3.25 grade-point average, were eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chose NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition in that sport.

Austin Peay’s numbers include 22 athletes who competed in multiple sports during the season and are counted just once in the department’s total.

88 Austin Peay Athletes make OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll. (APSU Sports Information)

In addition, athletes competing in beach volleyball – APSU’s newest sport – were recognized in the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The 88 Governors recognized, and listed below, represents more than one-quarter of all Austin Peay athletes who competed during the 2016-17 academic year.

It follows an academic year that saw APSU athletes post back-to-back semester GPAs that each ranked among the Top 10 all-time.

OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Baseball (12)
Cayce Bredlau
Andrew Flaherty
Jordan Harmon
Tyler Hubbard
David Martinez
Zach Neff
Levi Primasing
Max Remy
Josh Rye
Tyler Thompson
Kyle Wilson
Jordan Witcig

Men’s Basketball (2)
Domas Budrys
Zach Glotta

Women’s Basketball (5)
Falon Baker
Tearra Banks
Sydney Gooch
April Rivers
Jacey Scott

Men’s Cross Country (5)
Daniel Hamm
Kyle Harmon
Hezron Kiptoo
Martin Rejman
Nash Young

Women’s Cross Country (3)
Sarah Carpenter*
Unjala Lester
Sarah-Emily Woodward*

Football (10)
Rashaan Coleman
Max Ewoldt
Zeandre Floyd
Julian Franklin
Jalen Marsalis
Nico Mays
Jule Pace
Justin Roberson
Ryan Rockensuess

Men’s Golf (3)
Erik Hedberg
Sam Lopez
Alex Vegh

Women’s Golf (7)
Amber Bosworth
Morgan Gardner
Ashton Goodley
Taylor Goodley
Morgan Kauffman
AnnaMichelle Moore
Meghann Stamps

Women’s Soccer (11)
Brianna Avitabile
Amber Bateman
Katie Costantino
Ann Peyton Diffenbaugh
McKenzie Dixon
Isabel Holmes
Mary Ruth Locastro
Pamela Penaloza
Renee Semaan
Jennifer Smith
Nicole Wojcik

Softball (7)
Kacy Acree
Rikki Arkansas
Drew Dudley
Kelsey Gross
Cassidy Hale
Brett Jackson
Emily Moore

Men’s Tennis (4)
Aleh Drobysh
Manuel Montenegro
Almantas Ozelis
Chad Woodham

Women’s Tennis (6)
Ana Albertson
Brittney Covington
Isabela Jovanovic
Helena Kuppig
Claudia Yanes Garcia
Lidia Yanes Garcia

Women’s Track & Field (8)
Sarah Carpenter*
Nia Gibbs-Francis
Dascha Hix
Demi Nicolozakes
Gretchen Rosch
Keyondria Ross
Ashleigh Woods
Sarah-Emily Woodward*

Volleyball (6)
MiMi Arrington*
Cecily Gable*
Jenna Panning*
Kristen Stucker*
Kaylee Taff *
Christina White*

Beach Volleyball (7)
April Adams
MiMi Arrington*
Cecily Gable*
Jenna Panning*
Kristen Stucker*
Kaylee Taff *
Christina White*


Sections

Sports

Topics

