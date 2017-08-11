APSU Soccer Rallies to beat Western Illinois, 4-2

APSU Sports Information

Macomb, IL – Claire Larose scored two second-half goals to help Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team overcome a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 exhibition victory against Western Illinois, Friday afternoon at John MacKenzie Field.

Western Illinois (0-2) built its 2-0 lead by striking early in each half. Emily Bollman opened the scoring in the game’s fifth minute, providing the first half’s only score.

The Leathernecks extended their lead less than two minutes into the second half when Lauryn Peteres drove a shot home in the 47th minute.

“It was a tough first half,” said Governors head coach Kelley Guth. “But I’m proud of the team for continuing to fight even when we went down 2-0. We pulled it together, kept fighting and players stepped up and made plays. I’m proud of them for that but we need to focus on playing a complete 90 minutes. We have to be sharp, focused and prepared from kickoff to the final whistle.”

Austin Peay (2-0) got on the board less than a minute later when Larose posted her first goal in the 48th minute. That goal lit the Governors fire and McKenzie Dixon tied the game in the 51st minute when her shot got over the WIU goalkeeper and into the net. It was Dixon’s third goal of the preseason.

Sophia Fabbro broke the tie with a goal on a breakaway in the 68th minute, her first goal of the preseason. Larose capped the game by scoring on a breakaway of her own in the 83rd minute.

“I thought we scored four beautiful goals today,” said Guth. “McKenzie and Clarie ripped the back of the net from the top of the penalty area. Sophia and McKenzie showed great composure and finish in a one-on-one situation.”

Goalkeeper Lindsey Todd secured the win with two pivotal saves in the second half. She stopped a header in the 69th minute that could have extended Western Illinois’ lead to three goals. Todd then kept the Leathernecks from tying the game with a save in the 77th minute.

Dixon Finishes With Three

McKenzie Dixon‘s goal in the 51st minute was her third of the preseason and she finished as the team leader in goals for the preseason. Larose’s two-goal outing put her behind Dixon while Kirstin Robertson and Sophia Fabbro each finished with a goal.

Todd Shines in the Clultch

After surrendering the game’s second goal early in the second half, Todd buckled down and made two key stops to give the Govs a chance to rally. Todd played the second half in both exhibition outings and made six saves on seven shots.

Clean Exhibition Slate

Austin Peay concluded its preseason schedule with an unblemished 2-0 mark. It is the first time since 2011 the Govs swept their exhibition contests – defeating Freed Hardeman and Saint Louis that season.

Next Up for APSU Soccer

With its exhibition slate completed, Austin Peay now prepares for its regular-season opener, a 6:00pm (CT), Friday, August 18th contest at Chattanooga. The Governors will look to extend their six-match win streak against the Mocs, including last season’s 3-2 victory in Clarksville.

Box Score

4 Austin Peay (0-0-0) — 2 Western Illinois (0-0-0)

Team 1 2 Total Austin Peay 0 4 4 Western Illinois 1 1 2

Sections

Topics