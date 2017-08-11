Austin Peay State University Athletics, Governors Club to host Business After Hours

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s intercollegiate athletics department and the Governors Club will serve as host to the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce’s August “Business After Hours,” in a 5:00pm, Thursday, August 17th, 2017 event in the Echo Power Club Level at Fortera Stadium.

The free event will give attendees the opportunity to experience the Echo Power Club Level and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Austin Peay coaches and staff members will be present to meet local business leaders. Attendees also will have an opportunity to win door prizes at the event.

The monthly networking event for Chamber members also serves as a kickoff for Austin Peay fans to celebrate the beginning of the 2017-18 competition season.

The Govs soccer and volleyball teams will both open their home schedules, Friday, August 25th.

Austin Peay’s football team opens its 2017 slate with a Thursday, August 31st contest at Cincinnati and two weeks later opens play at Fortera Stadium against Morehead State (September 16th).

Football season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets to Austin Peay’s five-game home schedule, should contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone 931.221-PEAY [7328]; by reserving a ticket online at LetsGoPeay.com/PeayTix; or visit the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Get all the latest information on the Austin Peay Athletics by following @LetsGoPeay on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sections

Topics