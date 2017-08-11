Austin Peay State University signs student exchange agreement with University of Burgos in Spain

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University recently entered into a formal exchange agreement with the University of Burgos, Spain, ranked as one of the top institutions of its size among Spanish universities.

Located in Burgos, capital city of the province of the same name and located halfway between Madrid and the French Border, the University of Burgos boasts an enrollment of around 10,000 students, with over 30 different undergraduate degree programs and over 20 PhD programs, as well as several master’s and graduate-level courses.

A five-year agreement between Austin Peay and the University of Burgos means students from both institutions will have the opportunity to experience difference cultures, as well as pursue studies in disciplines including business, sciences, education and the humanities.

Marissa Chandler, director of Austin Peay’s Office of Study Abroad and International Exchange, said the relationship between the two universities came about as a result of a recent trip to Spain as a part of a workshop between American and Spanish universities. Austin Peay was one of a number of major American institutions selected, including Michigan State University, Duke University and the University of Houston.

The Exchange Agreement was formally signed in March by Austin Peay President Alisa White and University of Burgos Rector Manuel Pérez Mateos. This new arrangement is one of many agreements Austin Peay has with partner institutions in over 50 countries.

Student exchange programs last a semester or a full academic year, with Austin Peay students studying at a partner institution and earning at least 12 Austin Peay credit-hours per semester. Rather than traveling with a group, students travel independently, immersing themselves in the academic experience and host country’s culture.

For more information on Austin Peay’s Office of Study Abroad and International Exchange, visit www.apsu.edu/study-abroad-exchange

Sections

Topics