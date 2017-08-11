Nashville Sounds play Four Straight Home Games starting Friday

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club begins a four-game homestand on Friday, August 11th 2017 at First Tennessee Park.

The Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals – the Memphis Redbirds from August 11th-14th.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand.

Homestand Schedule

Friday, August 11th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

FOX17 post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Enjoy the fireworks with a custom rock music playlist.

Saturday, August 12th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Grizzlies Night – The Memphis Grizzlies bring their Fifth Annual Regional Caravan Tour to First Tennessee Park. Former Vanderbilt standout Wade Baldwin IV will join Grizz, the Grizz Girls, and the Claw Crew for pictures and autograph opportunities.

First Responder Night – Local Police, Fire, and Medical personnel take over the ballpark with vehicle displays and educational booths on Junior Gilliam Way. Members of local law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS can enjoy discounted tickets by contacting the Sounds’ group sales department.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our family-friendly Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, August 13th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:35pm-5:50pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Post-Game Kids (ages 12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, August 14th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Prince Fielder Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 2,000 fans.

Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44.00 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. The “Family 4-Pack” is available for advanced purchase only – subject to availability.

The Nashville Sounds have partnered with the following media outlets – Mondays: 96.3 JACKfm, Tuesdays: The Tennessean and NASH-FM 103.3, Wednesdays: 102.5 The Game, Thursdays: iHeartMedia, Fridays: FOX17, and Sundays: WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

