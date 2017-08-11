Nashville Zoo to host Girl Scout Campout

Nashville, TN – Attention Girl Scouts! Ever wonder what Nashville Zoo is like at night? Now’s your chance to find out at Bugs, Biomes and Badges, the Zoo’s fourth annual Girl Scout Campout set for August 26th- 27th, 2017.

During Bugs, Biomes and Badges, Brownies and Juniors will get the chance to earn a badge while exploring the Zoo once the animals go to bed (Brownies earn the Bug badge; Juniors earn the Animal Habitats badge).

Other activities include animal presentations, campfire with marshmallows, breakfast and admission to the Zoo on Sunday.

Bugs, Biomes and Badges is $35.00 per scout and $35.00 per adult. Campers will be need to bring a tent, sleeping bags, and a flashlight or lantern.

Dinner is not provided.

For more information or to register, visit www.nashvillezoo.org or contact education@nasvhillezoo.org" data-type="email" class="mailto-link">education@nasvhillezoo.org. About Nashville Zoo Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. Celebrating 20 years at Grassmere, the Zoo attracts more than 890,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

