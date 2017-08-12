Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Football to hold Second Saturday Scrimmage today

August 12, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Week Three of Austin Peay State University football’s preseason camp will begin with a 2:00pm, Saturday, August 12th, 2017 scrimmage at Fortera Stadium.

After holding their first scrimmage last week, the Governors will ramp up the reps given to the first-teamers this Saturday with the regular season now just 20 days away.

Austin Peay Governors Football to hodl their second scrimmage today at 2:00pm at Fortera Stadium. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Governors Football to hodl their second scrimmage today at 2:00pm at Fortera Stadium. (APSU Sports Information)

The proceedings will kick off with a light practice at 1:00pm, followed by a 70-play scrimmage.

Entering their second season under head coach Will Healy, the Governors practices during the preseason will begin at 8:30am and will be open free to the public. Visitors may enter Fortera Stadium and sit in the west grandstand. A weekly schedule (see below) will be posted to LetsGoPeay.com – Austin Peay athletics’ official website each Friday during the preseason.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each.  Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Fans seeking more information about seating options or to purchase season tickets have several options. The can visit the APSU Athletics Ticket Office’s webpage at LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets, calling the office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328] or visiting the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AustinPeayFB on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

GOVERNORS FOOTBALL PRESEASON WEEK 3
Date Time Event Location
Sat., Aug. 12 2:00pm Scrimmage 2 Fortera Stadium
Sun., Aug. 13 Off Day    
Mon., Aug. 14 8:30am Practice 12 Fortera Stadium
Tue., Aug. 15 8:30am Practice 13 Fortera Stadium
Wed., Aug. 16 8:30am Practice 14 Fortera Stadium
Thu., Aug. 17 8:30am Practice 15 Fortera Stadium
Fri., Aug. 18 8:30am Practice 16 Fortera Stadium

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives