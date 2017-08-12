APSU Football to hold Second Saturday Scrimmage today

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Week Three of Austin Peay State University football’s preseason camp will begin with a 2:00pm, Saturday, August 12th, 2017 scrimmage at Fortera Stadium.

After holding their first scrimmage last week, the Governors will ramp up the reps given to the first-teamers this Saturday with the regular season now just 20 days away.

The proceedings will kick off with a light practice at 1:00pm, followed by a 70-play scrimmage.

Entering their second season under head coach Will Healy, the Governors practices during the preseason will begin at 8:30am and will be open free to the public. Visitors may enter Fortera Stadium and sit in the west grandstand. A weekly schedule (see below) will be posted to LetsGoPeay.com – Austin Peay athletics’ official website each Friday during the preseason.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Fans seeking more information about seating options or to purchase season tickets have several options. The can visit the APSU Athletics Ticket Office’s webpage at LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets, calling the office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328] or visiting the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

GOVERNORS FOOTBALL PRESEASON WEEK 3 Date Time Event Location Sat., Aug. 12 2:00pm Scrimmage 2 Fortera Stadium Sun., Aug. 13 Off Day Mon., Aug. 14 8:30am Practice 12 Fortera Stadium Tue., Aug. 15 8:30am Practice 13 Fortera Stadium Wed., Aug. 16 8:30am Practice 14 Fortera Stadium Thu., Aug. 17 8:30am Practice 15 Fortera Stadium Fri., Aug. 18 8:30am Practice 16 Fortera Stadium

