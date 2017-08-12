|
NASA releases Television Coverage for August 21st Total Solar Eclipse
Written by Dwayne Brown
Washington, D.C. – On Monday, August 21st, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the Sun, and NASA Television will carry it live from coast to coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station. Coverage will be featured during the live four-hour broadcast Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA.
Programming begins at 11:00am CDT (noon EDT) with a preview show hosted from Charleston, South Carolina. The main show begins at 12:00pm CDT (1:00pm EDT) and will cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes.
It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee.
The Toshiba Vision screen in New York’s Times Square will broadcast the program live in its entirety to give the public a big-screen view of the eclipse. Viewers in Times Square can listen to NASA coverage while observing it on the big screen by downloading the NASA app or going to https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive.
Catch NASA’s live coverage using any of the following:
NASA App
Social Media
Embedding Streams
NASA TV Feeds
NASA TV on Galaxy-13
NASA TV channels are digital C-band signals, carried by QPSK/DVB-S modulation on satellite Galaxy-13, transponder 11, at 127 degrees west longitude, with a downlink frequency of 3920 MHz, vertical polarization, data rate of 38.80 MHz, symbol rate of 28.0681 Mbps, and 3/4 FEC. A Digital Video Broadcast (DVB) compliant Integrated Receiver Decoder (IRD) is needed for reception.
NTV-1 (Public-Education) HD Program = 101 (NTV-1)
Compression Format = MPEG-2, Video PID = 0x112 hex / 274 decimal, AC-3 PID = 0x113 hex / 275 decimal, MPEG I Layer II Audio PID = 0x114 hex / 276 decimal. NASA also is providing an uncaptioned KU feed for this event only on Galaxy 17, Transponder TBD.
NTV-3 (Media) HD Program = 103 (NTV-3)
Compression Format = MPEG-4, Video PID = 0x1031 hex / 4145 decimal, AC-3 Audio PID = 0x1034 hex /4148 decimal, MPEG I Layer II Audio PID = 0x1035 hex /4149 decimal. NASA also is providing a raw feed on the Verizon AVOC. The transmit circuit numbers are 36 TBGS 101315 AVOC TX 1 and 36 TBGS 101321 AVOC TX 2. Media requesting this connection must contact Verizon directly and have had presence on the AVOC previously.
All content and times are subject to change in real-time and without notice.
For more details and a broadcast timeline, visit:
In addition to the NASA TV broadcast, live video streams from locations across the country will be available at:
https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive
To view and download NASA eclipse images, visit:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasahqphoto
All imagery and videos are in the public domain and can be used with the proper credit. For more information, please see NASA’s Media Usage Guidelines at:
https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines
