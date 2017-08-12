Nashville Sounds to Honor Memory of Jim Fyke with Special Night at First Tennessee Park, August 19th

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds will celebrate the life and service of Jim Fyke, the longtime Nashville Metro government employee and State of Tennessee official, on Saturday, August 19th, 2017, prior to the team’s 7:05pm game against the Iowa Cubs.

Fyke, who passed away on June 20 at the age of 78, spent nearly 40 years working in Nashville’s Metro Parks and Recreation department, including a quarter-century as its director. In addition, Fyke served as state commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for four years under former Governor Phil Bredesen.

In one of the final responsibilities of his lengthy career, Fyke served as a special aide in then-Mayor Karl Dean’s office and played an instrumental role in finding a new stadium for the Sounds, which came to fruition with the opening of First Tennessee Park in April 2015.

Several current and former Metro and State officials are expected to attend and participate in the pregame ceremony on the field on August 19th, 2017.

In addition, Sounds owner Frank Ward will make a monetary donation to the James H. Fyke Municipal Amateur Championship Scholarship Fund. His widow, Becky, and members of his family will join Ward on the field to accept the donation.

Beginning with the August 19 game, the Sounds will wear a special patch honoring Fyke on their home white jerseys for the remainder of the 2017 season and throughout the 2018 season. The patch, in the shape of the state of Tennessee, is green in color to symbolize Jim’s longstanding passion for parks and the environment and includes the lettering FYKE in white.

