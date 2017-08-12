Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

TBI charges Clarksville Man for Murder in 2016 Cheatham County Homicide

August 12, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – In an ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Clarksville man in connection to the 2016 homicide of an Ashland City man.

At the request of District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents began investigating the death of Calvin Sidney Baggett on April 11th, 2016, shortly after authorities found his body in his Petway Road home.

Devon Wall

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Devon Wall (DOB 6-7-87) as the individual responsible for the crime.

On Monday, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Wall with one count of First Degree Murder.

On Friday, an Agent served him at the Cheatham County Jail, where – at the time of this release – he remained incarcerated on unrelated charges.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives