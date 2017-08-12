Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Twelve APSU Governors cross the stage at 2017 Summer Commencement

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Twelve Austin Peay State University student-athletes, alumni and staff participated in Friday’s Summer Commencement exercises at the Dunn Center, bringing Austin Peay’s total for the 2016-17 academic year to 87—a program-record for an academic year.

Austin Peay Athletics has twelve student athletes, alumni and staff take part in Summer 2017 Commencement. (APSU Sports Information)

The following APSU athletic alumni and staff members were candidates for a Master’s degree at the August 2017 commencement:

  • Courtney Brower, softball
  • Lindsey Haggerty, athletic training
  • Wesley Purcell, baseball
  • Niya Sparks, softball
  • Raye-Anne Swift, athletic training
  • Aleksas Tverijonas, tennis
  • Mitch Yeagy, athletic training

The following APSU athletic alumni were candidates for a bachelor’s degree at the August 2017 commencement:

  • Rikki Arkansas, softball
  • Sidney Hooper, softball
  • Roderick Owens, football
  • Kaylnn Pitts, track and field
  • Austin Westmoreland, baseball

