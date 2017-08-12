Twelve APSU Governors cross the stage at 2017 Summer Commencement

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Twelve Austin Peay State University student-athletes, alumni and staff participated in Friday’s Summer Commencement exercises at the Dunn Center, bringing Austin Peay’s total for the 2016-17 academic year to 87—a program-record for an academic year.

The following APSU athletic alumni and staff members were candidates for a Master’s degree at the August 2017 commencement:

Courtney Brower, softball

Lindsey Haggerty, athletic training

Wesley Purcell, baseball

Niya Sparks, softball

Raye-Anne Swift, athletic training

Aleksas Tverijonas, tennis

Mitch Yeagy, athletic training

The following APSU athletic alumni were candidates for a bachelor’s degree at the August 2017 commencement:

Rikki Arkansas, softball

Sidney Hooper, softball

Roderick Owens, football

Kaylnn Pitts, track and field

Austin Westmoreland, baseball

