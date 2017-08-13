|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Space Jam” August 19th
Liberty Park will host film, vendors and fun
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, continues on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 with the showing of “Space Jam” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.
Pre-Show Activities
The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Jeni’s Ice Cream and Yayo’s OMG food truck will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.
Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule
Special thanks to our sponsors Centerstone, Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Altra Federal Credit Union, Premier Medical Group, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, and Youth Villages.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAcro Dance Express, Altra Federal Credit Union, APSU, Austin Peay State University, Centerstone., City of Clarksville, Clarksville Living Magazine, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Culver’s, Cumberland Drive, Eclipse, Jeni's Ice Cream, Liberty Park, Liberty Park Amphitheater, Movies in the Park, Premier Medical Center, Solar Eclipse, Space Jam, Total Solar Eclipse, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Yayo’s OMG Food Truck, Youth Villages
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed