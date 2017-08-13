Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Space Jam” August 19th

Liberty Park will host film, vendors and fun

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, continues on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 with the showing of “Space Jam” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.

Pre-Show Activities

Grit Fitness & Wellness will lead a basketball warm-up, relays, and other fitness activities.

Special performance by Acro Dance Express.

A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.

The popular Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Jeni’s Ice Cream and Yayo’s OMG food truck will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

Special thanks to our sponsors Centerstone, Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Altra Federal Credit Union, Premier Medical Group, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, and Youth Villages.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics