Clarksville Parks and Recreation's Movies in the Park to show "Space Jam" August 19th

August 13, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Liberty Park will host film, vendors and fun

Movies in the Park - Clarksville Parks and RecreationClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, continues on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 with the showing of “Space Jam” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.

“Space Jams” to be shown at the next Movies in the Park.

 

Pre-Show Activities

  • Grit Fitness & Wellness will lead a basketball warm-up, relays, and other fitness activities.
  • Special  performance by Acro Dance Express.
  • A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.
  • The popular Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Jeni’s Ice Cream and Yayo’s OMG food truck will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule
August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park
September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park
September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park
October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

 

Special thanks to our sponsors Centerstone, Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Altra Federal Credit Union, Premier Medical Group, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, and Youth Villages.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.


