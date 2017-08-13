Fort Campbell Soldier For Life and Army Community Service to hold Fall Job Fair

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program (ERP) will host the Fall Job Fair on September 20th and 21st from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The Job Fair will feature at least 150 prospective employers including both International/National and Local/Regional employers.

Come dressed for success and bring your resume.

Open to the public.

Schedule

September 20th – National and International employers.

– National and International employers. September 21st – Local and Regional employers.

Cole Park Common is located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5000/4412

