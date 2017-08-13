|
Fort Campbell Soldier For Life and Army Community Service to hold Fall Job Fair
Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program (ERP) will host the Fall Job Fair on September 20th and 21st from 9:00am until 3:00pm.
The Job Fair will feature at least 150 prospective employers including both International/National and Local/Regional employers.
Come dressed for success and bring your resume.
Open to the public.
Schedule
Cole Park Common is located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road, Fort Campbell, KY.
For additional information, please call 270.798.5000/4412
