Goodwill Career Solutions to hold Multi-Employer Job Fair August 15th

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, August 15th, 2017, the Goodwill Career Solutions located on Needmore Road will host a Multi-Employer Job from 10:00am until 1:00pm. There are 250 plus jobs available.

There will be eleven employers on site to include: At Home Healthcare, Ollie’s Bargin Outlet, Agero, Progressive Directions Inc., Staffmark, Randstad, Oak Plains Academy, HG Staffing, R.E. West, Fortera Credit Union and Goodwill.

Openings include (250+ jobs) retail, manufacturing/production, fabricators, assembly, warehouse/forklift, mental health associates, prisoner transportation officers, CDL-A trainees, over the road CDL drivers, substitute teachers, education assistants, bus drivers, school nurse, digital design, content specialist, caregivers, personal assistants, job coaches, trift store manager and residential specialists.

Jobs are located in Clarksville, Springfield, Nashville, and Ashland City.

The pay ranges from $7.75 per hour to $30.00 per hour.

Bring your résumé, photo ID, and Social Security card or birth certificate. Dress for success. Be prepared to complete job applications and to interview.

Goodwill Career Solutions is located at 2001 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, call 931.241.4730.

