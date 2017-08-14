APSU Women’s Tennis receives OVC Team Academic Award

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team was one of 16 teams to receive an Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Award, the league office announced Monday.

The OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards which are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher.

Six members of the women’s tennis team were named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: Ana Albertson, Brittney Covington, Isabela Jovanovic, Helena Kuppig, Claudia Yanes Garcia and Lidia Yanes Garcia.

The 2016-17 award is the second in APSU women’s tennis history, joining the 2010-11 Governors squad.

It is 21st OVC Team Academic Achievement Award earned by an Austin Peay athletics team since the program started in 2004-05.

The awards cap a week of announcements regarding 2016-17 academic year awards. It was previously announced that 1,281 OVC (88 from APSU) student-athletes were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll while 221 student-athletes (18 from APSU) achieved perfect 4.0 GPA’s and earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.

Sections

Topics