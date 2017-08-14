Clarksville Police Department Teamed Up with Housing Authority to Deliver School Supplies

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


August 14, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department teamed up with the Clarksville Housing Authority to deliver 437 (255 Elementary, 182 High School) school supply bags loaded with back to school goodies.

Members of the Clarksville Housing Authority and Clarksville Police Department visited 232 residences in Lincoln Homes, Summit Heights, Edmondson Ferry, Caldwell Lane, and Maddox Circle to make deliveries. generously donated by several local area individuals/businesses.

Clarksville Police and the Clarksville Housing Authority deliver school supplies at Lincoln Homes.

It turned out to be a great opportunity for officers to meet some of the housing residents in a positive manner and build community relations.

The sponsors who generously donated the school supplies were: National Council on the Aging, Bobby Outlaw Disposal Service, Albert Lee & Sons, TNT Towing, Mark Hood & Sons, Lyons Pest Control, Apothecary Associates, Roto Rooter of Clarksville, Wade Sensing, F&M Bank, Cumberland Bank & Trust, Clarksville Auto Parts, Brian Harris Insurance Agency, and Jacqueline Peterson.

