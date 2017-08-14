Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam releases statement on Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

August 14, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam issued this statement today regarding the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the State Capitol:

“My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives