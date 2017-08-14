|
|
|
|
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam releases statement on Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam issued this statement today regarding the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the State Capitol:
“My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”
|
|
