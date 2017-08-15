APSU Women’s Basketball coach David Midlick signs two players

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will have two more fresh faces when classes start at month’s end as Alecia Gulledge, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Gabby Gregory, who is originally from Irving, Texas, have signed scholarships to close the 2017-18 recruiting period.

Gulledge, a 5-10 forward, comes to Clarksville after playing two seasons for head coach Mike Helmer at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

She averaged 7.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies last season and was named a Third-Team NJCAA Academic All-American. Gulledge poured in 20 points in a 21-minute outing against Garden City Community College to highlight her sophomore campaign.

She averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a freshman and received the NJCAA’s Exemplary Academic Achievement Award.

“Alecia is an athletic and tough player who can defend multiple positions, run the floor well, and drive to the basket,” said Governors head coach David Midlick. “She has proven herself both on the court and in the classroom and will be an great addition to our team.

Gregory, a 5-8 guard, played last season at Wisconsin and saw action in 25 games and averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman. She poured in 15 points in a Badgers victory against Butler during the season, making four three pointers in the contest. Due to NCAA transfer rules she will miss the 2017-18 season but will have three years of competition remaining.

A late comer to the sport – Gregory didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade – she prepped at MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas. She was one of the nation’s top players by the end of her prep career, earning a three-star ranking and with ESPN ranking her the No. 30 guard in the country.

“Gabby can play multiple guard positions and has the ability to score or distribute,” said Midlick. “Having played a year at Wisconsin, she understands what it takes to be successful at the collegiate level. While she won’t get to play for us this coming year, having her compete in practice will only make our team better.”

