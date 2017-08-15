Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s statement on Kroger decision

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan released this statement Tuesday about Kroger discontinuing its North Clarksville store project:

“Of course, we are disappointed that a major retailer has discontinued a big project in the City of Clarksville,” Mayor Kim McMillan said Tuesday.

“We know our citizens were excited about the prospect of having this new store near their Northeast Clarksville neighborhoods.

“However, we understand that Kroger must consider emerging digital commerce trends in its business environment and make the best decisions for the company’s future. Kroger officials were very complimentary of the help they received on this project from local governments, and made it clear that they remain committed to the Clarksville marketplace.”

“Kroger has always been a good corporate citizen, and we are thankful the company will continue to be strong part of Clarksville’s economy.”

