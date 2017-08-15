Comedy “Boeing, Boeing” opens at Cumberland Arts Centre August 18th

Clarksville, TN – “Boeing, Boeing”, the hilarious high-flying comedy by Marc Camoletti, opens this weekend at the Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre in Downtown Clarksville.

The play involves a Paris bachelor who is keeping 3 ladies on the string. All three ladies are Air Hostesses for 3 major airlines and have 3 different schedules.

But, with the advent of the new Boeing jet planes, the schedules become harder to keep up with. Laughter ensues when all 3 ladies show up on the same day.

Boeing, Boeing is directed by Art Conn and stars Bill Colclough as the cheating lothario, with Alex Maynard as his bumbling friend.

The 3 Air Hostesses are played by Mary Beth Hawkins (TWA); Amy Snider (Pan Am) and Nicole June (Lufthansa). The wise cracking maid is played by Linda Ellis Cunningham.

Tickets for dinner and show are $30.00 plus tax. Reservations must be made by calling 931.552.1106. Entrée choices are Pecan Encrusted Chicken Breast or Pork Chop and Rice. Doors open at 6:00pm with dinner service starting at 6:30pm, followed by the show.

“Boeing, Boeing” runs August 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th, 2017

