Comedy “Boeing, Boeing” opens at Cumberland Arts Centre August 18th

August 15, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – “Boeing, Boeing”, the hilarious high-flying comedy by Marc Camoletti, opens this weekend at the Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre in Downtown Clarksville.

The play involves a Paris bachelor who is keeping 3 ladies on the string. All three ladies are Air Hostesses for 3 major airlines and have 3 different schedules.

But, with the advent of the new Boeing jet planes, the schedules become harder to keep up with. Laughter ensues when all 3 ladies show up on the same day.

(L to R) Amy Snider, Nicole June and Mary Beth Hawkins in "Boeing, Boeing”

Boeing, Boeing is directed by Art Conn and stars Bill Colclough as the cheating lothario, with Alex Maynard as his bumbling friend.

The 3 Air Hostesses are played by Mary Beth Hawkins (TWA); Amy Snider (Pan Am) and Nicole June (Lufthansa). The wise cracking maid is played by Linda Ellis Cunningham.

Tickets for dinner and show are $30.00 plus tax. Reservations must be made by calling 931.552.1106. Entrée choices are Pecan Encrusted Chicken Breast or Pork Chop and Rice. Doors open at 6:00pm with dinner service starting at 6:30pm, followed by the show.

“Boeing, Boeing” runs August 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th, 2017


