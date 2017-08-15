Montgomery County announces Paula Atkins as Downtown Plaza Event Program Manager

Montgomery County, TN – Paula Atkins has been selected as the Event Program Manager for the Downtown Plaza. Atkins, previously worked for Oak Grove Tourism in Oak Grove, KY as an event coordinator, and has a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University.

She also worked as a coordinator for two years in the special event department for City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

Atkins was born and raised in Clarksville and is married to Ryan Atkins, who is also from Clarksville, TN.

“I am beyond excited to be back in this community promoting my hometown! I understand the level of responsibility that goes along with this job and will work to bring different types of events to the plaza for everyone in this community,” said Atkins.

“Atkins has been motivated, full of great ideas, and ready to get to work. Her commitment level is so high she took vacation days from her previous position to spend her personal time planning for the plaza.” Montgomery County Mayor Durrett stated.

As the event coordinator, Atkins will be responsible for marketing the plaza, working with volunteers, soliciting sponsorship, planning events and working out the logistics of the plaza. Approximately 100 events are expected to take place in the plaza within the first year of the plaza’s opening. The anticipated opening of the plaza is mid-November 2017.

Atkins can be reached at paatkins@mcgtn.net or 931.216.0131.

