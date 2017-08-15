Planters Bank Presents “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Roxy Regional Theatre

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series to show “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” this Sunday, August 20th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm. Then on Monday, August 21th, there will be a special screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey” at 6:00pm to cap off the Total Solar Eclipse.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is a classic sci-fi tale about ordinary people and their extraordinary meetings with extraterrestrials. After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” is an enigmatic adaptation of a short story by revered sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke.

When Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and other astronauts are sent on a mysterious mission, their ship’s computer system, HAL, begins to display increasingly strange behavior, leading up to a tense showdown between man and machine that results in a mind-bending trek through space and time.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

At the concession stand, enjoy a bag of popcorn and a bottled water for $5.00 (sold separately for $4.00 and $2.00, respectively) and assorted candy for $2.00.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

Sections

Topics